COVID-19: 5 new cases in Kawartha Lakes, 2 in Northumberland; outbreak lifted at Cobourg school

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and declared an outbreak over at a Cobourg school.

In its update, the health unit reported single new cases in both Haliburton and Northumberland counties. The health unit remains in the yellow-protect zone under Ontario’s provincial COVID-19 response framework.

READ MORE: ‘It can take off’ — Variants could drive spike in severe outcomes for young people The number of COVID-19 variant cases dropped by one to 44. Northumberland County reports 36 of the variants, followed by eight in the Kawarthas and none in Haliburton County (one on Wednesday)

There are now 29 active cases of COVID-19, up three since Wednesday. Of the 29 active cases, 10 are in Northumberland, 11 in the Kawarthas and eight in Haliburton County.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen COVID-19 case data for March 25, 2021. HKPR District Health Unit

Also on Thursday, the health unit declared the outbreak over at St. Michael Catholic Elementary School in Cobourg. The outbreak was declared on March 17 and involved cases people to have been transmitted within the school.

That leaves the only active outbreak at Hyland Crest long-term care in Minden. Declared March 12 after one staff member tested positive; all residents at the 62-bed facility have tested negative, the facility reported last week.

Other case data on Thursday:

Death toll: Unchanged at 68 (55 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 12 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County).

Hospitalized: Remains at 49 with two cases currently in hospital, one in an intensive care unit. Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reports one admitted COVID-19 patient as of noon Thursday, unchanged since Tuesday.

180 high-risk contacts reported Thursday, down from 185 reported on Wednesday.

Schools with cases: Plainville Public School in Gores Landing (one staff case), I.E. Weldon Secondary in Lindsay (one student case), Haliburton Highland Secondary School (two student cases).

Story continues below advertisement