Peterborough-based director hosting video production camp for kids

Director and editor Drew Antzis made a name for himself producing comedy videos in L.A. for the website Funny or Die, working with the who’s who of Hollywood.

“We made a little video called The Landlord with Will Ferrell and a little girl named Pearl,” said Antzis. “It just exploded and from there I got to work with a number of celebrities like Jon Hamm, Snoop Dogg, Jim Parsons. So it was really cool, what an amazing experience.”

Antzis and his wife, comedic director and actress Tamara Bick, then formed production company Bick/Antzis and the directing duo eventually landed in Peterborough, Ont., Bick’s hometown.

Now, Antzis is looking to share what he’s learned with the younger generation by hosting editing classes and a spring break film camp for kids.

“They’ll write, direct, shoot and edit their own short film and I will guide them through the process and give them tips and tricks,” said Antzis.

He said you do need something to film on (a cellphone will work) and a way to edit your footage.

Antzis said his love for film and production started around Grade 6, when his dad gifted him a Super 8 video camera. Now, he said, teaching others is a bit of a full-circle moment.

“I think back to when I first picked up that camera and think if I knew even a fraction of what I know now it would have enhanced my experience that much more, but I can feel the excitement.”

It may not be Hollywood, but Peterborough and the Kawarthas and Northumberland County have seen their fair share of TV and film.

Port Hope, Ont., was transformed into the town of Derry for the Hollywood horror It and Millbrook, Ont., serves as the backdrop for the Netflix series Anne with an E.

Brigid Ayotte, the economic and community development co-ordinator for the Township of Cavan Monaghan, said the region is becoming a popular spot for production.

“Pre-pandemic, so in 2018 and 2019, we had six productions in total,” said Ayotte. “The six in two years is probably the busiest we have ever been.”

She said filming creates a buzz for the region and brings an influx of people to the area.

Since the pandemic began, filming has been put on hold, but she said she has recently noticed an uptick in interest.

“We’ve had two inquiries in the past month, so things are starting to open up on their end,” said Ayotte. “Certainly the conversation is different and now that is likely going to include the health unit for a COVID safety plan.”

As for Antzis, he said he has noticed some creative projects developed during the pandemic, including a video from one of his students where the main subject “loses his swag,” and eventually finds in when he dons his mask.

“It is just a lot of fun and it’s always interesting to see what the kids come up with.”