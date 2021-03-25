City of Vernon, B.C., votes to transfer Ogopogo copyright to Syilx Okanagan Nation

Send this page to someone via email

There will soon be a new copyright holder for Ogopogo, the mythical creature of Okanagan Lake.

The City of Vernon, B.C. announced on Monday that city council had voted to transfer the copyright of the Ogopogo name to the Syilx Okanagan Nation.

The chief of one of the member bands, Byron Louis, is applauding the change.

“I think it is a really good gesture and actually gives substance to the relationship that we have established with the City of Vernon,” Louis said.

Louis said the decision came after his band, the Okanagan Indian Band (OKIB), raised concerns about someone else effectively holding a copyright over Syilx traditions and beliefs.

Ogopogo has long captured the public imagination, with many claiming to have seen it or to have captured video of it.

However, Louis explained the concept was adapted from Syilx culture.

“The word ‘Ogopogo’, it really has no meaning in our language. The actual name of what’s in the lake is N’ha-a-itk,” said Louis.

“Even if you change the name it is still the same story that is behind it…The Syilx people are the only ones who can actually possess and own that name or that story since it originates from nowhere else but us.”

Louis said there are teachings attached to the story of N’ha-a-itk.

“To use it in any other context is like going to a Bible and suddenly (saying), “Well I’m going to change the story and sell it,” Louis said.

“It’s cultural appropriation in its finest form when you do such things without the permission of the owners.”

Louis said when the issue was brought to Vernon’s mayor and council, they were “very receptive.”

Vernon’s mayor said he couldn’t speak about the council discussion on the issue because it occurred at an in-camera meeting, but said that council deeply respects Chief Louis and the Okanagan Indian Band council.

“As we all know, these stories go back long before there was settlers here. Council made the decision on Monday to pass this piece of legal control over the copyright of Ogopogo to the Syilx Nation,” said Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming.

Cumming said that only twice has someone asked Vernon permission to use the Ogopogo copyright and city council gave permission both times.

However, Cumming said the city has never reived royalties for having the Ogopogo copyright.

“There is no commercial reason to have this or to maintain it from the city’s point of view,” said Cumming.

Cumming said the city ended up with the copyright in the 1950s. A local man took out the copyright in 1952 and transferred it to the City of Vernon in 1956.