Manitoba premier vows to carry on court challenge against federal carbon tax

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says he will continue a court challenge against the federal carbon tax.

Pallister says, despite the Supreme Court of Canada ruling in Saskatchewan’s case, Manitoba is making a different argument and will push on with a case already working its way through Federal Court.

Pallister says Manitoba wants the right to set its own carbon tax, but wants to keep it low.

He says Manitoba deserves recognition for the billions of dollars it has spent to develop clean hydroelectric energy.

Pallister originally proposed a flat $25-per-tonne levy but withdrew the idea when the federal government said it was not high enough and imposed its own.

He won’t say what price point he is now eyeing but says Manitoba’s plan is more stringent than the one by the federal government in cutting emissions.

