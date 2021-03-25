Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Environment

Manitoba premier vows to carry on court challenge against federal carbon tax

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 25, 2021 1:17 pm
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says the province will continue a court challenge against the federal carbon tax despite Thursday's decision by the Supreme Court of Canada. View image in full screen
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says the province will continue a court challenge against the federal carbon tax despite Thursday's decision by the Supreme Court of Canada. John Woods/The Canadian Press

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says he will continue a court challenge against the federal carbon tax.

Pallister says, despite the Supreme Court of Canada ruling in Saskatchewan’s case, Manitoba is making a different argument and will push on with a case already working its way through Federal Court.

Read more: Canada’s carbon price is constitutional, Supreme Court rules

Pallister says Manitoba wants the right to set its own carbon tax, but wants to keep it low.

Click to play video: 'Is the carbon tax working?' Is the carbon tax working?
Is the carbon tax working? – Feb 17, 2021

He says Manitoba deserves recognition for the billions of dollars it has spent to develop clean hydroelectric energy.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Is Canada’s carbon tax working? Experts, advocacy groups weigh in

Pallister originally proposed a flat $25-per-tonne levy but withdrew the idea when the federal government said it was not high enough and imposed its own.

He won’t say what price point he is now eyeing but says Manitoba’s plan is more stringent than the one by the federal government in cutting emissions.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba to push ahead with carbon tax challenge in court' Manitoba to push ahead with carbon tax challenge in court
Manitoba to push ahead with carbon tax challenge in court – Feb 28, 2020
© 2021 The Canadian Press
ManitobaCarbon TaxSupreme Court Of CanadaSupreme CourtBrian PallisterManitoba politicsCanada carbon taxManitoba carbon taxSupreme Court of Canada Carbon Taxsupreme court carbon tax

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers