Crime

Court rejects sentence appeal from Calgary parents convicted in child’s death

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video: 'Calgary couple Jennifer and Jeromie Clark sentenced for toddler’s infection death' Calgary couple Jennifer and Jeromie Clark sentenced for toddler’s infection death
A judge has sentenced Calgary couple Jeromie and Jennifer Clark for the death of their 14-month-old son. Nancy Hixt reports – Jun 5, 2019

Alberta’s top court has rejected an appeal by a husband and wife who felt their sentences in the death of their 14-month-old son were too harsh.

Jennifer and Jeromie Clark were sentenced in June 2019 to 32 months in prison after a jury found them guilty of criminal negligence causing death and failure to provide the necessaries of life.

READ MORE: Calgary couple Jennifer and Jeromie Clark sentenced 32 months in toddler’s infection death

The trial heard that their son, John, didn’t see a doctor until the day before the boy died in November 2013.

A forensic pathologist testified the boy was malnourished and died from a staph infection.

Lawyers for the Clarks argued the sentence should have been lower because of a number of mitigating factors that the judge failed to give credit for, but the Appeal Court disagreed.

Both Clarks have already been released on parole.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
