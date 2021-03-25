TVDSB seeks community input for 2 school names in southeast London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

The Thames Valley District School Board is looking to hear from impacted school communities on the naming of a new school and the renaming of an existing school, both in southeast London, Ont.

Naming committees will be formed for both and the public will be invited to submit suggestions later this spring, with forms to be made available through the TVDSB’s public input page.

A new $16.6-million school is currently under construction at 2541 Meadowgate Blvd. in the Summerside community. That school is expected to open in September 2022 with a capacity of 556 students as well as 88 licensed child-care spaces.

Meanwhile, Tweedsmuir Public School and Fairmont Public School are being consolidated together, with Tweedsmuir undergoing an $11.5-million expansion, while Fairmont is scheduled to close in June 2022.

Story continues below advertisement

The school at 349 Tweedsmuir Ave., originally built in 1959, will expand its capacity to 494 students.

View image in full screen Construction is underway at Tweedsmuir Public School. supplied by TVDSB

While the majority of students currently at Fairmont will move to 349 Tweedsmuir, the TVDSB says the school at 2541 Meadowgate Blvd. will accommodate students currently at Fairmont, Princess Elizabeth and Tweedsmuir from holding zones in the area, as well as some students from Westminster Public School.

The naming committees are expected to present their final reports to the school board by the fall, the TVDSB says.

4:04 Ontario principals say pandemic is taking a toll on their mental health Ontario principals say pandemic is taking a toll on their mental health – Mar 2, 2021