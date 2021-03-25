Charges laid in death of Calgary senior hit by stolen car

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have laid charges in a hit and run in the community of Falconridge in September that killed a senior.

Police said the 71-year-old man was hit by a stolen vehicle while crossing the road at the intersection of Falconridge Drive and Falsbridge Drive Northeast at around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24.

According to police, the vehicle — a white 2010 Honda Civic — had been stolen from the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant in the same area.

The 30-year-old owner of the Civic attempted to prevent the theft by climbing onto the vehicle, but police said the thief drove it out of the parking lot and turned east onto Falconridge Drive.

As the Civic turned, the owner fell from it, suffering minor injuries.

It’s alleged the vehicle then hit a senior while heading east on Falconridge Drive.

The elderly pedestrian was rushed to hospital but died almost two weeks later

On Tuesday, police charged 25-year-old Dakota Frederick Ouellette from Drayton Valley, Alta., with several offences including dangerous driving causing death and theft of a motor vehicle.

He is scheduled to appear in court on March 30.

View image in full screen An elderly pedestrian was transported to hospital in critical condition on Thursday. Sept. 24, 2020. after being hit by a vehicle. He died in hospital on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. Global News