Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Hamilton records 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 65 new cases

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 25, 2021 3:12 pm
View image in full screen
Global News

Hamilton reported 65 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and two more virus-related deaths.

Public health says the deceased were two people in their 70s. The city has now had 304 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19.

The city attributed another death to the outbreak at Hamilton General’s Unit 8 West, which now has two from 20 total cases involving 17 patients and three staff members.

Read more: Ontario reports more than 2,300 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths

There were four new outbreaks recorded on Thursday at a church, daycare, seniors’ home and elementary school.

The surge at the Flamborough Baptist Church in Waterdown is the largest of the new outbreaks, involving four patrons.

Story continues below advertisement

There are three student cases at Westview Elementary School on the Mountain, while the outbreak at the Nesting Nook daycare is tied to a patron and a staffer.

The outbreak at Extendicare Hamilton on the West Mountain involves just a single worker.

Read more: AstraZeneca doses from U.S. will arrive in Canada next week, officials say

Outbreaks at John Reesor Centre, DHL’s Supply Chain location and the Native Women’s Centre ended on Wednesday. The largest was at DHL and involved five staff cases with at least one person testing positive for a known variant.

Trending Stories

Of Hamilton’s current outbreaks, public health has tied 355 coronavirus cases and seven deaths to 34 locations.

Click to play video: 'How will Ontario’s second pandemic budget affect your bottom line? Finance expert explains' How will Ontario’s second pandemic budget affect your bottom line? Finance expert explains

Active cases dropped by 41 day over day to 705 as of March 25.

Story continues below advertisement

There have now been 12,164 total coronavirus cases since the pandemic began last year.

The city’s two hospitals have a combined 109 patients being treated for COVID-19, 84 at Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) facilities and 25 at St. Joe’s.

Read more: COVID-19 hospital bills could cost $23,000 and up, expert says

About 39 per cent (321) of the city’s 823 new cases in the last 10 days involve people under the age of 29.

As of Wednesday, close to 78,000 total COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the city — about 44,000 through the Hamilton Health Sciences fixed clinic, another 13,000 through St. Joe’s, around 2,000 at First Ontario and just over 19,000 through mobile clinics.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19CoronavirusCOVIDHamilton newshamilton COVID-19 casesHamilton COVID-19Hamilton Coronavirushamilton covid-19 deaths

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers