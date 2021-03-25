Hamilton records 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 65 new cases

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton reported 65 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and two more virus-related deaths.

Public health says the deceased were two people in their 70s. The city has now had 304 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19.

The city attributed another death to the outbreak at Hamilton General’s Unit 8 West, which now has two from 20 total cases involving 17 patients and three staff members.

There were four new outbreaks recorded on Thursday at a church, daycare, seniors’ home and elementary school.

The surge at the Flamborough Baptist Church in Waterdown is the largest of the new outbreaks, involving four patrons.

Story continues below advertisement

There are three student cases at Westview Elementary School on the Mountain, while the outbreak at the Nesting Nook daycare is tied to a patron and a staffer.

The outbreak at Extendicare Hamilton on the West Mountain involves just a single worker.

Outbreaks at John Reesor Centre, DHL’s Supply Chain location and the Native Women’s Centre ended on Wednesday. The largest was at DHL and involved five staff cases with at least one person testing positive for a known variant.

Of Hamilton’s current outbreaks, public health has tied 355 coronavirus cases and seven deaths to 34 locations.

Active cases dropped by 41 day over day to 705 as of March 25.

Story continues below advertisement

There have now been 12,164 total coronavirus cases since the pandemic began last year.

The city’s two hospitals have a combined 109 patients being treated for COVID-19, 84 at Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) facilities and 25 at St. Joe’s.

About 39 per cent (321) of the city’s 823 new cases in the last 10 days involve people under the age of 29.

As of Wednesday, close to 78,000 total COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the city — about 44,000 through the Hamilton Health Sciences fixed clinic, another 13,000 through St. Joe’s, around 2,000 at First Ontario and just over 19,000 through mobile clinics.