Quebec budget to focus on economic recovery, health and education: finance minister

Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard is tabling his budget for 2021-2022 on Thursday. Girard told reporters on Wednesday that the budget will focus on economic recovery, health, and education.

After a year of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has dug a huge hole in public finances, Quebec’s 2021-2022 budget will be “classic,” Girard said.

Girard said a return to a balanced budget would be “difficult,” but gave no indication as to whether the new budget was influenced by the government’s mandate of achieving a zero deficit by 2025-2026.

The government would need to pass new legislation to extend that deadline. “The importance of returning to a balanced budget has not changed,” Girard said.

It remains to be seen whether the mandatory contributions to the Generations Fund will be maintained.

In an economic update last November, Girard forecast a deficit of $15 billion for the fiscal year 2020-2021, the province’s first deficit since 2014.

The same update also anticipated a deficit of $8.3 billion for the fiscal year 2021-2022 and $7 billion for the following year.

The government’s 2020-2021 budget, tabled in March 2020, was balanced and included spending increases intended to help the province overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, then in its infancy.

— with files from Global News’ Travis Todd