Crime

Violent incidents in Saint Leonard on Wednesday night leave 2 teens in hospital

By Travis Todd Global News
Posted March 25, 2021 8:24 am
Montreal police investigate two violent attacks in the Saint Leonard district that send two teenagers to hospital. Wednesday, March 24, 2021. View image in full screen
Montreal police investigate two violent attacks in the Saint Leonard district that send two teenagers to hospital. Wednesday, March 24, 2021. TVA

Police are investigating two violent incidents in Montreal’s Saint Leonard district Wednesday night.

At around 8 p.m., police responded to several 911 calls reporting gunshots outside a residential home on Robert Boulevard and Malouin Street.
While several bullets penetrated the home, no one was struck and no injuries were reported. The suspect or suspects fled the scene by vehicle.

“We will be checking security cameras in the area to see if we can identify the suspect or suspects,” said police spokesperson Laurent Gingras.

Montreal police say teen in critical condition following afternoon stabbing in Saint-Michel

Approximately 30 minutes later, police, responding to a 911 call, discovered two 17-year-old males suffering from stab wounds in a Ferland Park parking lot at 6020 Lavoisier Blvd. in Saint Leonard.

Trending Stories
Both were taken to hospital, one in serious condition. Both were later reported to be in stable condition and are expected to recover from their injuries.

No suspects have been identified in either attack, but given the proximity of time and place, investigators say they will be looking at a possible link between the two incidents.

“In distance and time, this is something we are investigating, to see if there is a link here,” Gingras said.

