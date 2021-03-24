Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Kelowna RCMP looking for suspect believed to be involved in Highway 33 hit and run

By Kimberly Davidson Global News
Posted March 24, 2021 10:44 pm
View image in full screen
Dan Couch / Global News

Kelowna RCMP are looking for a suspect accused of striking a pickup truck on Highway 33 near Trapping Creek Forest Service Road and then fleeing the scene.

Just before 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, police received a call from a motorist about an erratic driver travelling northbound on the highway between Beaverdell and Kelowna.

Read more: Traffic flowing again on previously closed section of Highway 33

A short time later, the driver of the pickup claimed the other vehicle struck him, forcing him off the road, and leaving his truck in the ditch on its side.

RCMP said in a news release that at this time, the nature and extent of injuries sustained by the driver and passenger of the pickup are unknown.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: RCMP seize $15K in contraband cigarettes after pulling van over for excessive speeding in Revelstoke

Traffic was slowed for several hours while police investigated the scene.

RCMP have since located a suspect vehicle, but are still searching for a suspect.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'RCMP: Second reported fake traffic stop near Lumby' RCMP: Second reported fake traffic stop near Lumby
RCMP: Second reported fake traffic stop near Lumby
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPHit and RunKelowna RCMPCrime StoppersRolloverHighway 33Trapping Creek Forest Service Road

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers