Kelowna RCMP looking for suspect believed to be involved in Highway 33 hit and run

Kelowna RCMP are looking for a suspect accused of striking a pickup truck on Highway 33 near Trapping Creek Forest Service Road and then fleeing the scene.

Just before 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, police received a call from a motorist about an erratic driver travelling northbound on the highway between Beaverdell and Kelowna.

A short time later, the driver of the pickup claimed the other vehicle struck him, forcing him off the road, and leaving his truck in the ditch on its side.

RCMP said in a news release that at this time, the nature and extent of injuries sustained by the driver and passenger of the pickup are unknown.

Traffic was slowed for several hours while police investigated the scene.

RCMP have since located a suspect vehicle, but are still searching for a suspect.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.

