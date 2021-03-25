COVID-19: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on March 25

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the COVID-19 pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Thursday.

GTA businessman’s campaign aims to feed thousands of long-term care workers

In the kitchen of Paramount Fine Foods in Burlington, Ont., the team is hard at work cooking hundreds of hot meals.

The restaurant is closed to indoor dining to comply with COVID-19 guidelines so the tables are empty, but the workers are busy.

Story continues below advertisement

There is chicken roasting, salad tossing, and baklava and water bottles being carefully placed in shiny black boxes. Soon, the lunches will be packed into several waiting vehicles and delivered to three long-term care homes in Hamilton and Burlington.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 2,380 new coronavirus cases on Thursday.

Of those:

1,016 were in Toronto

294 were in Peel Region

244 were in York Region

90 were in Durham Region

53 were in Halton Region

Ontario reports more than 2,300 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths

Ontario is reporting 2,380 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 336,070.

Story continues below advertisement

However, Thursday’s case count is an overestimation by about 280 cases due to data catch-up related to the provincial system, the Ontario government said.

Despite the inclusion of older cases, Ontario still recorded more than 2,000 new infections. The province hasn’t seen a figure that high since the tail-end of the surge at the end of January.

The death toll in the province has risen to 7,280 as 17 more deaths were recorded.

The government said 60,077 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. Resolved cases increased by 1,329 from the previous day.

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,753 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which did not increase from yesterday. Eleven virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

Story continues below advertisement

There are 46 current outbreaks in homes, which is a decrease of six from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently eight active cases among long-term care residents and 95 active cases among staff — down by three and down by nine, respectively, in the last day.

Cases among students and staff at Ontario schools, child care centres

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 11,840 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario to date. This is an increase of 174 more cases in the day — 125 student cases and 39 staff cases.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 1,033 out of 4,828 schools in the province. Forty-three schools in Ontario are currently closed as a result of positive cases, the government indicated.

There have been a total of 3,409 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of 47 (30 new child cases and 17 staff cases). Out of 5,279 child care centres in Ontario, 263 currently have cases and 59 centres are closed.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from Caryn Lieberman.

NOTE: This page will be updated throughout the day.