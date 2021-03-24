Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Einarson, Gushue among final 4 in Canadian mixed doubles curling championship

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 24, 2021 6:18 pm
Brad Gushue and Kerry Einarson of Team Einarson/Gushue play a shot during their 11-2 win over Jones/Laing during the Canadian Mixed Double Curling Championship Calgary on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. View image in full screen
Brad Gushue and Kerry Einarson of Team Einarson/Gushue play a shot during their 11-2 win over Jones/Laing during the Canadian Mixed Double Curling Championship Calgary on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Curling Canada, Michael Burns

The Canadian mixed doubles curling championship was down to the final four Wednesday with some familiar names in the mix.

Brad Gushue and Kerri Einarson, Laura Walker and Kirk Muyres, John Morris and Danielle Schmiemann and Colton Lott and Kadriana Sahaidak advanced to the Page playoffs with quarterfinal victories in Calgary.

READ MORE: Plenty of Manitobans remain as Canadian mixed doubles curling field down to eight 

Gushue, Einarson, Walker, Muyres and Morris also all played with their respective four-player teams in the national men’s and women’s curling championship in Calgary.

Einarson defended her Scotties Tournament of Hearts title and continues to play for another national championship in mixed doubles.

Watch below: Some Global News videos about Kerri Einarson.

Click to play video: 'Team Einarson navigating COVID-19 curling season' Team Einarson navigating COVID-19 curling season
Story continues below advertisement

The four duos were to participate in playoff seeding games Wednesday for the Page playoffs at night.

Walker and Muyres advanced to face Morris and Schmiemann, while Einarson and Gushue took on Lott and Sahaidak.

The winners earned berths in the Page playoff between the top two seeds while the losers squared off in a sudden-death playoff.

The top seed in the Page playoffs earns a bye to Thursday evening’s championship game.

The second and third seeds meet in an afternoon semifinal with the victor moving on to the championship game.

The winners earn $50,000 and represent Canada at the world championship May 17-23 in Aberdeen, Scotland.

In Wednesday’s quarterfinals, Lott and Sahaidak edged Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant 8-7 in an extra end. Walker and Muyres downed Lisa Weagle and John Epping 9-3.

Einarson and Gushue thumped Jennifer Jones and Brent Laing 11-2. Morris and Schmiemann got by Shannon Birchard and Catlin Schneider 8-7.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Winnipeg SportsCurlingCalgary SportsBrad GushueKerri EinarsonCanadian CurlingKirk MuyresCalgary curling bubblecurling bubbleLaura WalkerCanadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championship

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers