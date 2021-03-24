Social media posts alleging assaults in Calgary being investigated by police

Send this page to someone via email

A social media post regarding an alleged sexual assault in the Beltline neighbourhood — that started circulating on Saturday and has since been shared thousands of times — is being investigated by Calgary Police.

The post said that a woman was attacked and sexually assaulted on March 18 on 5 street between 12 and 13 Avenue.

On Wednesday, Calgary police released a statement:

“We are investigating a report of a sexual assault. Investigators continue to collect evidence and confirm details that would assist us in providing more information to the public.

“We are also gathering CCTV from the area and ask for anyone with information to come forward.

“The CPS is committed to alerting the public when an increased risk exists in the community.” Tweet This

In addition to the post about the alleged sexual assault, another surfaced with a video where it’s alleged it was alleged that three women were attacked by a group of men on 14th Avenue and 5th street on March 20.

View image in full screen Screenshot / Global News. Screenshot / Global News

Calgary police also said the incident is under investigation, however that it appeared as though it was actually two groups of people that entered into an altercation.

Police were called to a disturbance at about 10:20 p.m.

“It is alleged that a group of women and one man were walking when approached by a larger group of men. A verbal altercation occurred, followed by a physical altercation.

“Officers are currently reviewing CCTV, speaking to witness and asking anyone who may have been involved in this incident to contact police. Tweet This

“Everyone has the right to enjoy our downtown amenities without fear for their safety and we are committed to a thorough investigation of this incident.”

Sarah McCafrey used to live downtown and she was shocked when she started to see the posts shared on social media.

“I just noticed an influx of posts regarding a string of incidences downtown,” McCafrey said. “I just noticed that local media didn’t seem to be reporting the same thing as I was seeing on social.”

McCafrey said she felt afraid for her friends and those in marginalized communities that live downtown.

“I’m really concerned for friends that live in those areas, especially for friends that are part of the Black, Indigenous and People of Colour community. We know that these folks are even more at risk.”