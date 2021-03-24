Winnipeg police discover large grow-op while on domestic call

Send this page to someone via email

A 35-year-old Winnipeg man is facing charges under the Cannabis Act after police visited a home in Lakeside Meadows to help with a domestic dispute and discovered a large marijuana grow op.

Police said they were called to the home on the evening of March 18, and while it turned out the domestic incident wasn’t criminal in nature, they found around 80 cannabis plants in various stages of growth — with a value of $98,000.

Police say $3,000 worth of packaged marijuana was also seized, along with equipment.

The homeowner had no current or past licences to grow pot from Health Canada, police said.

