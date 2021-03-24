Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police discover large grow-op while on domestic call

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 24, 2021 2:07 pm
Police found a grow-op in a Winnipeg home.
Police found a grow-op in a Winnipeg home. Alexa MacLean/Global Halifax

A 35-year-old Winnipeg man is facing charges under the Cannabis Act after police visited a home in Lakeside Meadows to help with a domestic dispute and discovered a large marijuana grow op.

Police said they were called to the home on the evening of March 18, and while it turned out the domestic incident wasn’t criminal in nature, they found around 80 cannabis plants in various stages of growth — with a value of $98,000.

Read more: Homegrown cannabis in Winnipeg ‘going overboard,’ city committee moves to stem the practice

Police say $3,000 worth of packaged marijuana was also seized, along with equipment.

The homeowner had no current or past licences to grow pot from Health Canada, police said.

Winnipeg neighbours fuming over legal grow-op
Winnipeg neighbours fuming over legal grow-op – May 2, 2019
