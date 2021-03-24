Quebec reports 783 new COVID-19 cases as vaccinations surpass 1M mark

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 783 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday for a total of 304,490 infections since the start of the health crisis over a year ago. Recoveries stand at 286,946.

The pandemic has taken a heavy toll on the province, with eight additional deaths recorded. COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 10,626 Quebecers — the highest of any province so far.

Authorities say of the eight new fatalities, six occurred between March 17 and March 22, while the remaining two happened before March 17.

Overall hospitalizations decreased by 11 in the last 24 hours with 508 patients requiring care. The number of intensive care patients, however, increased by five to 118.

Quebec has now topped the one-million mark for the number of doses administered since the province began its inoculation campaign in December 2020. The milestone number was achieved on Tuesday when 31,025 shots were given.

The proportion of the population vaccinated against COVID-19 now stands at 12.1 per cent.