On the 30th anniversary of his disappearance, new sketch of Michael Dunahee released

Send this page to someone via email

It has now been 30 years since B.C. boy Michael Dunahee disappeared.

An age-enhanced sketch of Dunahee has been created and released showing how he may appear at 34 years old.

A new online portal has also been created for new tips in the case.

“We have always kept our hope alive,” said Crystal Dunahee, Michael’s mom, on Wednesday. “It is our hope that this new sketch, which shows what Michael may look like today, as a grown man, will help bring us the answers we need.”

View image in full screen Victoria Police Department

1:42 Michael Dunahee’s sister speaks about his disappearance 25 years later Michael Dunahee’s sister speaks about his disappearance 25 years later – Mar 24, 2016

Story continues below advertisement

Dunahee went missing from Blanshard Elementary School, now University Canada West, on March 24, 1991.

He was last seen around 12:30 p.m. in the area of the school playground. The four-year-old was playing metres away from his parents, who lost sight of him for a matter of seconds as Crystal played touch football on the field.

Despite an extensive search involving hundreds of volunteers and the most sweeping investigation in the Victoria Police Department’s history, Dunahee was never found.

2:33 Archive: Michael Dunahee vanishes Archive: Michael Dunahee vanishes – Mar 23, 2016 Read more: Michael Dunahee DNA case test results may take months to come back

The new sketch was created by BC RCMP forensic sketch artist Cpl. Virginia Bernier who said she hopes the picture helps to finally resolve this file.

“We remain committed to solving Michael’s disappearance,” Det. Sgt. Michelle Robertson of VicPD’s historical case review section said in a release. “Someone out there knows what happened to Michael that day 30 years ago and where Michael is today. We need to hear from that person.”

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation into Dunahee’s disappearance remains one of the largest missing person investigations in Canada.

The annual Michael Dunahee ‘Keep The Hope Alive’ Run has been taking place for 30 years to highlight Dunahee’s disappearance and the on-going search. All funds raised go to Child Find BC.

To help gather information, a new Michael Dunahee online tip portal has been launched where anyone can submit a tip.

If anyone has information about Dunahee’s disappearance they are asked to submit it to the tip portal or contact VicPD’s dedicated Michael Dunahee Tip Line at 250-995-7444.