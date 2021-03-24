Guelph reports 8 new COVID-19 cases, active cases remain at 55

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s public health unit is reporting eight new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, raising the city’s total case count during the pandemic to 2,898.

Active cases remain unchanged from the previous day at 55 with another eight people recovering from the disease.

The number of resolved cases has reached 2,806 and Guelph’s death toll of 37 has not changed since Feb. 24.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph (WDG) Public Health’s online data portal shows most of the confirmed cases are among the 20 to 39 age group.

It also shows the area’s case rate creeping up from 37.2 to 39.7 cases per 100,000 in the last day.

Guelph, along with Wellington and Dufferin counties, was moved into the orange level of the province’s response framework on Monday.

Wellington County

Four new cases are being reported in Wellington County on Wednesday as its case count reaches 1,033.

The number of active cases has remained unchanged at 22 from the previous day with four more people recovering from the disease. Resolved cases in the county have climbed to 976.

The county’s COVID-19 death toll of 35 remains unchanged with the last fatal case being reported on March 19.

Public health’s online portal shows most cases involve seniors over the age of 80 who have been connected to an outbreak.

COVID-19 vaccines

WDG Public Health has administered 37,885 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines since the rollout began on Jan. 6.

This is a marked increase of 2,177 doses over the previous day.

Public health reports that 31,153 people are considered vaccinated, having received at least one dose.

That means 12.2 per cent of the eligible population have received at least one dose. The goal is to get to 75 per cent by June.

Anyone who is eligible under Phase 2 of the province’s vaccine rollout plan, such as teachers and anyone over the age of 60, can pre-register for an appointment on public health’s website.

COVID-19 outbreaks

There are no longer any active COVID-19 outbreaks among Guelph and Wellington County’s long-term care and retirement homes.

The last outbreak, at the Village of Riverside Glen in Guelph, was declared over on Monday.

There is one active outbreak among schools in the area. It was declared on Sunday at William C. Winegard Public School after a student and a staff member tested positive.

In its weekly update, public health reported three active outbreaks among workplaces and businesses.

