Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Guelph reports 8 new COVID-19 cases, active cases remain at 55

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted March 24, 2021 1:12 pm
Click to play video: 'Essential workers left off phase 2 vaccination list seek clarity from Ontario government' Essential workers left off phase 2 vaccination list seek clarity from Ontario government
WATCH: Restaurant workers have been told they’re among those to be vaccinated in Phase 2 of the Ontario COVID-19 inoculation plan. But other essential workers who can’t work from home are asking why they’ve been left to wait.

Guelph’s public health unit is reporting eight new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, raising the city’s total case count during the pandemic to 2,898.

Active cases remain unchanged from the previous day at 55 with another eight people recovering from the disease.

Read more: Here’s who’s eligible for COVID-19 vaccines in 2nd phase of Ontario’s plan

The number of resolved cases has reached 2,806 and Guelph’s death toll of 37 has not changed since Feb. 24.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph (WDG) Public Health’s online data portal shows most of the confirmed cases are among the 20 to 39 age group.

It also shows the area’s case rate creeping up from 37.2 to 39.7 cases per 100,000 in the last day.

Story continues below advertisement

Guelph, along with Wellington and Dufferin counties, was moved into the orange level of the province’s response framework on Monday.

Wellington County

Four new cases are being reported in Wellington County on Wednesday as its case count reaches 1,033.

The number of active cases has remained unchanged at 22 from the previous day with four more people recovering from the disease. Resolved cases in the county have climbed to 976.

The county’s COVID-19 death toll of 35 remains unchanged with the last fatal case being reported on March 19.

Public health’s online portal shows most cases involve seniors over the age of 80 who have been connected to an outbreak.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Does Canada have a vaccine shortage? Doctor answers our coronavirus questions' Does Canada have a vaccine shortage? Doctor answers our coronavirus questions
Does Canada have a vaccine shortage? Doctor answers our coronavirus questions

COVID-19 vaccines

WDG Public Health has administered 37,885 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines since the rollout began on Jan. 6.

This is a marked increase of 2,177 doses over the previous day.

Public health reports that 31,153 people are considered vaccinated, having received at least one dose.

Read more: Wilfrid Laurier reports 15 COVID-19 cases among students over 2-week span

That means 12.2 per cent of the eligible population have received at least one dose. The goal is to get to 75 per cent by June.

Anyone who is eligible under Phase 2 of the province’s vaccine rollout plan, such as teachers and anyone over the age of 60, can pre-register for an appointment on public health’s website.

Story continues below advertisement

COVID-19 outbreaks

There are no longer any active COVID-19 outbreaks among Guelph and Wellington County’s long-term care and retirement homes.

The last outbreak, at the Village of Riverside Glen in Guelph, was declared over on Monday.

There is one active outbreak among schools in the area. It was declared on Sunday at William C. Winegard Public School after a student and a staff member tested positive.

In its weekly update, public health reported three active outbreaks among workplaces and businesses.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus newsCOVIDGuelphCOVID-19 VaccineGuelph NewsGuelph coronavirusCOVID newsGuelph vaccinesguelph covidguelph vaccinationsgueph cases

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers