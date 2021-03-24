Kingston-area public health warns of COVID-19 exposures at restaurant, on city buses

Send this page to someone via email

KFL&A Public Health is warning of possible COVID-19 exposures in the region.

Wednesday morning, the health unit sent out two notices of exposure, one for a Kingston Transit bus and one for Coco Frutti restaurant.

On March 21, the health unit says a person with COVID-19 travelled on city bus route 502 from the Cataraqui centre at 1:25 p.m to the Kingston Street/Portsmouth Avenue stop at 1:50 p.m. They then took route 4 from the Princess and Victoria streets stops at 2:20 p.m. back to the Cataraqui Centre at 2:50 p.m.

The health unit says it cannot contact everyone who was on these routes and asks anyone who travelled on the buses between those times to get tested for COVID-19 immediately. They ask that those who do not test positive monitor for symptoms and be tested again March 31 even if asymptomatic. Affected riders should self-isolate from 14 days of exposure, so until April 4.

The health unit is also asking anyone who was at Coco Frutti on March 19 between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to monitor for symptoms. Anyone who develops symptoms is asked to get tested.

Downtown Kingston officials say restaurants are safe and adhering to covid protocols

On Wednesday, Dr. Kieran Moore, medical officer of health at KFL&A Public Health, confirmed that a patron who attended Coco Frutti at 768 Gardiners Rd. in Kingston has tested positive for COVID-19.

The health unit said someone with COVID-19 dined at the restaurant during those times.