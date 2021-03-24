Kingston-area public health warns of COVID-19 exposures at restaurant, on city buses

KFL&A Public Health is warning of possible COVID-19 exposures in the region.
Wednesday morning, the health unit sent out two notices of exposure, one for a Kingston Transit bus and one for Coco Frutti restaurant.
On March 21, the health unit says a person with COVID-19 travelled on city bus route 502 from the Cataraqui centre at 1:25 p.m to the Kingston Street/Portsmouth Avenue stop at 1:50 p.m. They then took route 4 from the Princess and Victoria streets stops at 2:20 p.m. back to the Cataraqui Centre at 2:50 p.m.
The health unit says it cannot contact everyone who was on these routes and asks anyone who travelled on the buses between those times to get tested for COVID-19 immediately. They ask that those who do not test positive monitor for symptoms and be tested again March 31 even if asymptomatic. Affected riders should self-isolate from 14 days of exposure, so until April 4.
The health unit is also asking anyone who was at Coco Frutti on March 19 between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to monitor for symptoms. Anyone who develops symptoms is asked to get tested.
On Wednesday, Dr. Kieran Moore, medical officer of health at KFL&A Public Health, confirmed that a patron who attended Coco Frutti at 768 Gardiners Rd. in Kingston has tested positive for COVID-19.
The health unit said someone with COVID-19 dined at the restaurant during those times.View link »
Comments