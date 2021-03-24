Peterborough police awaiting further forensic evidence in Cileana Taylor assault case

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Peterborough say they’re awaiting further forensic evidence in the assault case of a Curve Lake First Nation woman who died last month of her injuries.

Cileana Taylor, 22, suffered brain damage after she was allegedly assaulted by her boyfriend during a house party in September 2020 in Peterborough.

Jordan Morin, 23, of Peterborough is currently charged with aggravated assault and assault causing bodily harm.

Taylor’s family has asked the Peterborough Police Service to upgrade his charges after she died in February when she was removed from life-support.

On Wednesday, the service acknowledged the calls for “elevated charges” and says it recognizes the further hurt in the communities since Taylor’s death.

“To see a life cut short is never easy and we recognize that part of healing can include resolution through the courts and justice system,” police stated Wednesday morning.

The service says it is limited on what it can comment on their investigation as the case is before the courts.

“We want to let the family and friends of Cileana Taylor, as well as the public, know that this is an active and ongoing investigation and the Peterborough Police and Crown Attorney’s office continue to liaise with one another concerning this matter,” police stated.

“We understand and can appreciate that this is probably not the answer that provides immediate, if any comfort. However, all evidence as it pertains to the investigation continues be examined and accepted.” Tweet This

The service says it’s still awaiting the results of forensic tests that could take “months” to receive.

“An update will be provided once further information is available,” police stated. “The goal in any investigation is to pass on the best evidentiary-based information to the Crown Attorney so they can present the best possible case and potentially bring resolution for the victims and their families.”

Police said gender-based and intimate partner violence continues to occur and for Indigenous women and girls, the rates are even higher.

“We recognize this type of violence is a systemic issue. Peterborough Police will continue to advocate for the protections afforded to victims of crime,” police stated.

