Environment

Yard waste pickup starts earlier this year for Winnipeggers

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 24, 2021 10:46 am
Yard waste pickup begins early this year for Winnipeg. View image in full screen
Yard waste pickup begins early this year for Winnipeg. Global News / File

There might be snow on the ground in Winnipeg Wednesday morning, but the overall mild spring weather means the City of Winnipeg has bumped up the start of its annual yard waste pickup this year.

Yard waste pickup, which usually begins in late April/early May, is now scheduled to begin on April 19.

Read more: A year of garbage — Winnipeg household waste levels remain higher than usual during pandemic

Residents can put plants, flowers, grass clippings, small branches and even fruit from their trees into yard waste bags. Larger bundles of branches — as long as they’re less than 50 pounds and one metre long — can be left tied beside the bags.

The city doesn’t accept larger branches, logs, stumps, rocks or dirt, as well as animal waste or treated/painted lumber or wood.

If you have yard waste that needs to be disposed of before April 19, it can be taken to any 4R Winnipeg Depot.

