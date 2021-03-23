Jones and Laing suffer first defeat at Canadian mixed doubles curling championship

Send this page to someone via email

Jennifer Jones and Brent Laing suffered their first defeat at the Home Hardware Canadian mixed doubles curling championship, falling 9-8 to Kimberly and Wayne Tuck in Tuesday’s second draw.

The Tucks scored one in the decisive ninth end to improve to 2-4, and drop Jones and Laing into a first-place tie atop Pool at 5-1 along with Kerri Einarson and Brad Gushue.

In other results Tuesday afternoon, Kadriana Sahadiak and Colton Lott defeated Melissa Adams and Alex Robichaud 7-2, while Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant downed Angela Dale and Peter Van Strien 11-1.

Sahadiak/Lott and Peterman/Gallant each improved to 5-1 and moved into a tie for top spot in Pool A.

Meanwhile, Laurie St-Georges and Felix Asselin beat Bayly and Wade Scoffin 9-2.

Two more draws were scheduled for later Tuesday.

The top 12 teams emerging from five pools advance to playoffs Tuesday. The gold-medal game is Thursday

The winners earn $50,000 and represent Canada at the world championship if and when the World Curling Federation names a date and a location.

