B.C. reports 682 cases of COVID-19, one death

One person in B.C. has died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours and there have been 682 new cases of the disease, the province reported Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 229 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 333 were in the Fraser Health region, 19 were in Island Health, 76 were in Interior Health, and 23 were in Northern Health.

A note on the BC Centre for Disease Control website said 36 historic cases were identified during a data review that had not been previously reported.

The province reported 144 new cases related to COVID-19 variants of concern. There have been 1,510 cases of COVID-19 variants, 171 of which are active.

The one death brings the province’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,438.

Eleven more people in B.C. are in hospital with COVID-19, bringing the total to 314. Of those, 83 are in intensive care, an increase of three.

There are 5,409 active cases of COVID-19 in the province and 9,488 people are self-isolating due to possible exposure to the novel coronavirus.

More than 550,00 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the province, 87,000 of which are second doses.

On Monday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry noted a rise in COVID-19 cases among younger people.

“It’s still, of course, riskier the older you are,” she said. “But as we are protecting more and more older people, we’re also seeing risk in younger people, and younger people are ending up in the ICU and needing ICU care for a longer period of time.”

Henry said the rise in new cases can be linked to workplaces and homes and that COVID-19 variants leave “less margin for error.”

— With files from The Canadian Press