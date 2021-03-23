Menu

Crime

Poisoned cat food left in Calgary’s Confederation Park, police investigating

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted March 23, 2021 4:28 pm
Calgary police say cat food laced with chemicals has been left in and around the trees at Confederation Park. View image in full screen
Calgary police say cat food laced with chemicals has been left in and around the trees at Confederation Park. Global News

Calgary police are trying to find a man believed to be hiding cat food laced with chemicals in Confederation Park in the northwest.

According to investigators, there’s been a “series of incidents” where the tainted food has been left in and around the trees of the park.

Three incidents were reported earlier in March, police said Tuesday.

Read more: Suspicious piles of food left in Calgary park were poisonous: police

Investigators worked with the Calgary Fire Department’s HAZMAT team, and determined it was laced with both sulfuric acid and phenyltoloxamine citrate, both of which “would cause unnecessary pain and possibly death to an animal, should they ingest enough.”

Police said because Confederation is popular for families with young children and pets, the incidents are “even more concerning.”

Calgary police say cat food laced with chemicals has been left in and around the trees at Confederation Park.
Calgary police say cat food laced with chemicals has been left in and around the trees at Confederation Park. Global News

Anyone with information about the cat food is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
