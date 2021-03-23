Poisoned cat food left in Calgary’s Confederation Park, police investigating

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are trying to find a man believed to be hiding cat food laced with chemicals in Confederation Park in the northwest.

According to investigators, there’s been a “series of incidents” where the tainted food has been left in and around the trees of the park.

Three incidents were reported earlier in March, police said Tuesday.

Investigators worked with the Calgary Fire Department’s HAZMAT team, and determined it was laced with both sulfuric acid and phenyltoloxamine citrate, both of which “would cause unnecessary pain and possibly death to an animal, should they ingest enough.”

Police said because Confederation is popular for families with young children and pets, the incidents are “even more concerning.”

View image in full screen Calgary police say cat food laced with chemicals has been left in and around the trees at Confederation Park. Global News

Anyone with information about the cat food is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.