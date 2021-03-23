Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Ottawa police asking for information about 3 shootings over the weekend

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted March 23, 2021 3:55 pm
Ottawa police are asking for information about three seemingly untargeted shootings that occurred across the city over the weekend. View image in full screen
Ottawa police are asking for information about three seemingly untargeted shootings that occurred across the city over the weekend. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Ottawa police are looking for information about three shootings that took place in various parts of the city over the weekend.

Police were first called to the area of McArton and Ashton Station roads Friday just before 1 p.m. to respond to reports of gunshots.

The mailbox of the person who made the call had been shot, and casings were found but no one was injured, police say.

Read more: Ottawa police arrest 2 men in connection with Sunday afternoon shooting

Two days later, around 6 p.m. Sunday evening, police were responded to reports of gunshots in the St-Laurent Boulevard and Thurston Drive area. An hour later, officers responded to a gunshot call in the Richmond and Assaly roads area.

Trending Stories

Shell casings were found in both cases, but no property damage. No one was injured in the latter two shootings either.

Story continues below advertisement

Ottawa’s guns and gangs unit is looking into the incidents and asks anyone with information to contact it at 613-236-1222 ext. 5050.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ottawa PoliceOttawa ShootingGunshotsGuns and Gangs UnitOttawa shootingsgunshots OttawaOttawa gunshotsshootings ottawashootings ottawa gunsvictimless

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers