Ottawa police asking for information about 3 shootings over the weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa police are looking for information about three shootings that took place in various parts of the city over the weekend.

Police were first called to the area of McArton and Ashton Station roads Friday just before 1 p.m. to respond to reports of gunshots.

The mailbox of the person who made the call had been shot, and casings were found but no one was injured, police say.

Read more: Ottawa police arrest 2 men in connection with Sunday afternoon shooting

Two days later, around 6 p.m. Sunday evening, police were responded to reports of gunshots in the St-Laurent Boulevard and Thurston Drive area. An hour later, officers responded to a gunshot call in the Richmond and Assaly roads area.

Shell casings were found in both cases, but no property damage. No one was injured in the latter two shootings either.

Story continues below advertisement

Ottawa’s guns and gangs unit is looking into the incidents and asks anyone with information to contact it at 613-236-1222 ext. 5050.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca