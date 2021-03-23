New Brunswick Green leader seeks answers from minister on mysterious brain disease

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick’s Green leader says the public should have been notified sooner about a growing cluster of people with a neurological syndrome of unknown origin.

David Coon says health officials have known about cases in the province for a number of years but only confirmed them publicly last week.

He says opposition leaders who are part of a cabinet committee haven’t received a briefing and have only been told there have been 35 cases on the province’s Acadian Peninsula and eight cases in the Moncton area.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell said last week that symptoms of the condition are similar to those of Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, a rare degenerative brain disorder, but it is most likely a new disease.

In the provincial legislature today, Health Minister Dorothy Shephard said she understands the anxiety, adding that public health officials are working with experts from across the country to understand what they are dealing with.

Yvon Godin, mayor of the town of Bertrand on the Acadian Peninsula, says residents are worried and want answers from health officials.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Mar. 23, 2021.

