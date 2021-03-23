Menu

Health

Health officials accept family’s demand as coroner to probe woman’s death in Montreal hospital

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 23, 2021 10:52 am
Click to play video: 'Getting the word out about COVID-19 vaccination in Montreal' Getting the word out about COVID-19 vaccination in Montreal
WATCH: There are calls for a coroner’s inquest into the death of a Filipina woman who died under questionable circumstances at the Lakeshore Hospital in Pointe-Claire in February. As Global’s Gloria Henriquez reports, her family wonders if race may have been a factor in her death.

Health officials in Montreal say they will ask the coroner to investigate the death of an 86-year-old woman reportedly found lifeless on the floor in a hospital emergency room.

Candida Macarine, 86, was admitted to Lakeshore General Hospital on the night of Feb. 26 due to respiratory distress, and her family says she died several hours later from cardiac arrest.

Read more: Family of Montreal woman who died at Lakeshore Hospital wants coroner’s inquest

On Monday, her family said it hadn’t been able to obtain answers after a CBC report about an elderly woman who was found dead on the floor of an isolation room in the hospital’s emergency room on Feb. 27, matching the timing of Macarine’s death.

The family only learned of those circumstances through the media on the eve of her funeral.

Read more: Quebec coroner investigating death of woman who posted distress video from hospital

In a statement Tuesday, the health authority that oversees the hospital says that after the family on Monday demanded a coroner’s probe, it has asked the coroner to investigate as well as carrying out an internal review.

Health officials admitted their communications with the family were lacking, and the head of the regional health authority has written to the family to propose a meeting and offer support.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Pointe-ClaireLakeshore General HospitalQuebec hospitalsCandida MacarineLakeshore GeneralQeubec coronerQuebec heatlh care

