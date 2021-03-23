Menu

Traffic

Annual campaign to highlight Manitoba’s worst roads gets underway

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 23, 2021 11:24 am
Potholes like this one are a common complaint in the Worst Roads campaign. View image in full screen
Potholes like this one are a common complaint in the Worst Roads campaign. Global News / File

Is the province’s worst road in your neighbourhood or part of your daily commute? CAA Manitoba wants to hear about it.

The organization’s annual Worst Roads campaign launches Tuesday, and CAA’s Heather Mack told 680 CJOB that a perennial finalist might be out of the running this year after undergoing extensive repairs.

“Empress (Street) was definitely top-of-the-list for a couple of years, but I expect we might see some new roads nominated this year,” Mack said.

“Empress has had some beautiful repairs that have been done … and that, to us, has been the ultimate success story for Worst Roads.”

Read more: Pothole season is here, but Winnipeg seeing less road damage than usual

The campaign was put on hold last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it wasn’t going to be taken out of commission for long, Mack said.

“Complaining about roads is a part of Manitobans’ heritage, and it’s a bit of normality — so it’s nice to get back to something normal.”

The campaign runs until April 18 at caaworstroads.com, where you can nominate or vote for a road daily. The results will be released in early May.

 

Click to play video: 'CAA poll ranks Empress Street as ‘worst road’ again' CAA poll ranks Empress Street as ‘worst road’ again
CAA poll ranks Empress Street as ‘worst road’ again – May 8, 2019
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CAACAA ManitobaWorst RoadsManitoba trafficManitoba roadsEmpress StreetHeather Mack

