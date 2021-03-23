Annual campaign to highlight Manitoba’s worst roads gets underway

Send this page to someone via email

Is the province’s worst road in your neighbourhood or part of your daily commute? CAA Manitoba wants to hear about it.

The organization’s annual Worst Roads campaign launches Tuesday, and CAA’s Heather Mack told 680 CJOB that a perennial finalist might be out of the running this year after undergoing extensive repairs.

“Empress (Street) was definitely top-of-the-list for a couple of years, but I expect we might see some new roads nominated this year,” Mack said.

“Empress has had some beautiful repairs that have been done … and that, to us, has been the ultimate success story for Worst Roads.”

The campaign was put on hold last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it wasn’t going to be taken out of commission for long, Mack said.

“Complaining about roads is a part of Manitobans’ heritage, and it’s a bit of normality — so it’s nice to get back to something normal.” Tweet This

The campaign runs until April 18 at caaworstroads.com, where you can nominate or vote for a road daily. The results will be released in early May.

