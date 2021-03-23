Menu

Crime

Northumberland County man charged with attempted murder after Quinte West OPP officer stabbed

By Greg Davis Global News
A Northumberland County man has been charged with attempted murder following an alleged stabbing of an OPP officer near Belleville.

A Northumberland County man has been charged with attempted murder following an alleged stabbing of a Quinte West OPP officer on Sunday morning.

According to the OPP, around 1 a.m., an officer pulled over a pickup truck on Hwy. 14, just west of Hwy. 62 in Quinte West near the community of Foxboro, just northwest of Belleville.

Police allege the driver first reversed his vehicle and collided with the officer’s cruiser. Then an “interaction” occurred with the officer being assaulted with an “edged weapon,” police said. The suspect then fled the scene on foot.

Read more: Man arrested after OPP officer stabbed near Belleville

“The officer suffered stab wounds in an assault,” police allege. “The officer is recovering in hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.”

Following an extensive search, which included issuing a shelter-in-place order for the Foxboro area around 4:30 a.m., the suspect was located without incident, police said. The search involved members of the OPP’s tactics and rescue unit, emergency response team, canine unit, aviation services, the Durham Regional Police Service air support unit and Belleville Police Service.

Charles Parkinson, 26, Northumberland County, has been charged with attempt to commit murder and disarming a peace officer.

He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Belleville via video on Thursday.

StabbingAttempted MurderBellevilleQuinte WestQuinte West OPPOPP officer stabbedCharles Parkinson

