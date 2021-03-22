Another Toronto LGBTQ2 bar at risk of closing amid COVID-19 pandemic

The collection of velvet paintings and kitschy objects, including the permanent “ghost people” who sit in the middle of the LGBTQ2 dive bar Lipstick & Dynamite, have made the Queen West spot a draw for patrons over the last seven years.

But the regulars here come for much more than the quirky surroundings, rock music and cold beer. Owner Celeste Torpedo set out to create a queer-centric, politically anti-oppressive safe space for her patrons.

“It is very essential for people’s mental health and well-being to have community around especially queer folks because a lot of queer people don’t really have their biological families around,” said Torpedo.

After a year of being closed amid the coronavirus pandemic, Torpedo said she has run out of money and even though she has a very understanding landlord, between the amounts owing on rent and bills, “It’s down to the wire, so now it’s big time panicking again.”

That’s when Lipstick & Dynamite regular Ashley Stevens decided to organize a GoFundMe.

“Somebody who’s worked so hard in this community to build something up, to have it taken away really at no fault of her own really would be a detriment to this community,” said Stevens.

Last month, Pride Toronto announced the cancellation of Toronto’s Pride Parade and Dyke March for the second year in a row. With many LGBTQ2-celebrated establishments closed due to lockdown orders or permanently closed, like The Beaver just a few blocks west of Lipstick & Dynamite, people in the LGBTQ2 community told Global News keeping safe spaces open goes well beyond surviving pandemic hardships.

“We’ve taken a real hit the last few months in terms of queer-safe spaces across the city…they symbolize the importance of community and chosen family and gathering,” said Amber Moyle, Director, Sponsorship & Strategy, Pride Toronto.

For Heath Ritchie, Lipstick & Dynamite was initially a place where he could explore feelings and meet others without judgement. Six years later, Ritchie is a bartender here.

“I was just kind of like a young queer in the city — didn’t love going to the village. I was working in the area, trying to figure myself out, figure my life out. I just kind of happened in here… and I came in one time and started coming in all the time,” said Ritchie.

As of today, $19,038 of the $50,000 has been raised.

“This space is important to so many people and to me that makes it worth it – no matter what the cost is, so, the GoFundMe is really right now our big life saver,” said Torpedo.