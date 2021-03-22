Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
News

B.C. signs deal with City of Victoria to end homeless camps, bring people inside

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 22, 2021 4:42 pm
The B.C. government and City of Victoria have committed to ending current and future homeless encampments in local parks like the one in Beacon Hill Park.
The B.C. government and City of Victoria have committed to ending current and future homeless encampments in local parks like the one in Beacon Hill Park. Global News

VICTORIA — The British Columbia government and the City of Victoria have signed an agreement that commits to ending current and future homeless encampments in local parks.

David Eby, the minister responsible for housing, says the memorandum of understanding reached with Victoria council formalizes the commitment to find indoor shelter for people living in parks and ravines.

Click to play video: 'Victoria man dies in vehicle fire in Beacon Hill Park' Victoria man dies in vehicle fire in Beacon Hill Park
Victoria man dies in vehicle fire in Beacon Hill Park – Mar 4, 2021

He says the agreement lays out the roles and responsibilities of the province and city to find indoor living spaces for those camped out in public areas by April 30.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Eby announced an agreement earlier this month on securing more than 200 living spaces for people staying in Victoria’s parks and other outdoor locations.

Read more: Victoria bylaw staff patrolling homeless camps to keep police escort until April

Victoria council voted last week to reinstate a bylaw that requires people camping in parks to pack their belongings by 7 a.m. after it eased restrictions last year because the pandemic forced shelters to reduce available beds.

Victoria’s Beacon Hill Park has been the site of a tent encampment of homeless people that has grown during the pandemic, bringing with it crime and community resentment.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
VictoriaDavid EbyVictoria BCBeacon Hill ParkCity of Victoriavictoria homeless campsVictoria homeless camps agreement

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers