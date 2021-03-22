Menu

Consumer

Pontypool, Ont., man claims $100,000 on lottery ticket: OLG

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 22, 2021 3:38 pm
John Turner, of Pontypool, Ont., won $100,000 on an Encore ticket.
John Turner, of Pontypool, Ont., won $100,000 on an Encore ticket. OLG

A Pontypool, Ont., man who says he has been playing the lottery for three decades finally scored a huge win last month.

According to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG), John Turner matched six of seven numbers in the exact order to claim $100,000 in the Lotto 6/49 Encore draw on Feb, 10.

An Encore ticket is $1 with most OLG lottery games.

Read more: Cobourg man drops Plinko chip to claim $500,000 prize: OLG

“This is my biggest win,” he said. “I always play Encore.”

The retiree says he used a ticket check at a store to learn of his win.

“I had to scan it three times to comprehend that I won $100,000,” he said. “It was a bit of a blur.”

He said he ran out of the store to his car where his wife was waiting to reveal the news. Turner plans to save his winnings for when it’s safer to travel.

“I want to take my whole family on a holiday together,” he concluded.

Turner’s winning ticket was purchased at Janetville Cantina & Convenience on Pigeon Creek Road in Janetville in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

City of Kawartha LakesKawartha LakesOlgLottery WinnerLottery TicketEncoreWinning lottery ticketPontypool

