Crime

Crash near Bobcaygeon, curbside collision in Lindsay lead to impaired driving charges: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 22, 2021 1:37 pm
A City of Kawartha Lakes woman faces impaired driving charges following a traffic stop in LIndsay.
Police in the City of Kawartha Lakes made a pair of impaired driving arrests on the weekend.

On Sunday night in Lindsay, a City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service officer around 8:40 p.m. saw a vehicle strike a curb multiple times and continue travelling on Kent Street West with two flat tires on the vehicle.

The officer stopped the vehicle stop and determined the driver was impaired.

Jannette Ansell, of Cambray, just north of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and drugs and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on May 13.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

On Friday night, City of Kawartha Lakes OPP responded to a single-vehicle crash in the area of Kawartha Lakes Road 36 and Four Points Road, about 20 kilometres south of the village of Bobcaygeon.

Officers found the vehicle unoccupied but located the driver a short distance from the crash scene.

Jeffrey Chaston, 58, of Bobcaygeon, was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and drugs and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

He was released and is scheduled to appear in Lindsay on April 22.

