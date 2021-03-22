St. Lawrence College aims for mostly in-person classes for fall semester

Send this page to someone via email

St. Lawrence College announced it aims to deliver most classes in person come the fall, if the COVID-19 situation allows.

“While present circumstances mean increased face-to-face instruction is not possible, by fall, the province will look different in terms of vaccine rollout,” a statement from the school said Monday.

Over the last year or so, some classes, mostly those in the health sciences programs, have been held in person across all three St. Lawrence College campuses in Kingston, Brockville and Cornwall. Essential employees have also been working on campus during the pandemic, while most other college employees have been working from home. Now, the college is hoping to deliver classes primarily in person for the fall semester.

The school said the decision will be dependent on the public health and provincial regulations at the time, but the school remains optimistic for in-person classes.

The news comes as vaccinations ramp up across Ontario and locally. In the Kingston region, seniors 75 and up can access COVID-19 vaccinations at mass immunization clinics, while those 60 and up can get vaccinated at local pharmacies.

The federal government has set a goal to get most Canadians vaccinated by the end of September, while Doug Ford previously promised to get all those eligible in Ontario their first shot by June 20, the first day of summer.

The college is relying on vaccine promises like these to start planning for its mostly face-to-face fall semester.

“I am thrilled at the prospect of seeing more of our students and employees back on campus,” said Glenn Vollebregt, president and CEO.

“This is not a time for ‘we’ve always done it this way,’ but rather an opportunity to innovate where possible, to continue helping our students achieve their academic goals.”

