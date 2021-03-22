Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Manitoba RCMP lay charges in 2018 death of little boy in Little Grand Rapids

By Shane Gibson Global News
Manitoba RCMP have charged two people in connection with the death of a three-year-old boy in Little Grand Rapids in 2018.
Manitoba RCMP have charged two people in connection with the death of a three-year-old boy in Little Grand Rapids in 2018. Global News

Manitoba RCMP have been charged two people in connection to the 2018 death of a three-year-old boy.

Police were first called when the child was taken unresponsive to a community nursing station in Little Grand Rapids Aug. 23, 2018. Police say the boy later died and the RCMP’s major crime unit began investigating.

Read more: ‘Children deserve better' — Manitoba advocate finds gaps in suicide prevention

On Monday RCMP announced that charges have been laid in the case.

Story continues below advertisement

Alayna Flett, 21, and Houston Bushie, 24, were arrested in Little Grand Rapids March 10. Both are charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life.

Trending Stories

Read more: Manitoba children’s advocate urges province to build long-term centre for mental health

Police haven’t said how the three-year-old died but say the accused were the child’s temporary guardians at the time of his death.

Both Flett and Bushie have been released on a promise to appear in court on April 21.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba drags feet on recommendations from Phoenix Sinclair inquiry, report finds' Manitoba drags feet on recommendations from Phoenix Sinclair inquiry, report finds
Manitoba drags feet on recommendations from Phoenix Sinclair inquiry, report finds – Mar 11, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPWinnipeg crimeManitoba RCMPManitoba crimeLittle Grand Rapidschild's deathLittle Grand Rapids RCMP

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers