Manitoba RCMP lay charges in 2018 death of little boy in Little Grand Rapids

Manitoba RCMP have been charged two people in connection to the 2018 death of a three-year-old boy.
Police were first called when the child was taken unresponsive to a community nursing station in Little Grand Rapids Aug. 23, 2018. Police say the boy later died and the RCMP’s major crime unit began investigating.
On Monday RCMP announced that charges have been laid in the case.
Alayna Flett, 21, and Houston Bushie, 24, were arrested in Little Grand Rapids March 10. Both are charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life.
Police haven’t said how the three-year-old died but say the accused were the child’s temporary guardians at the time of his death.
Both Flett and Bushie have been released on a promise to appear in court on April 21.
