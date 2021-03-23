Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Crime Beat podcast: The boy with the heart of a lion

By Nancy Hixt Global News
Gatleak Metkurjock (right) with brother Chatim.
Gatleak Metkurjock (right) with brother Chatim. Obtained by Global News
Listen on Spotify Listen on Apple Podcasts Listen on Google Podcasts Visit Curious Cast Subscribe with RSS

On this episode of the Global News podcast Crime Beat, crime reporter Nancy Hixt shares a story of one young man’s grit and determination despite a massive loss. 

On Jan. 25, 2012, police were called to a residential community in downtown Calgary.

They found a man lying outside of a home. 

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Calgarians rally around murder victim’s brother to pay for memorial

Gatleak Thor Metkurjock, 20, was breathing but unconscious. His face was swollen, he had blood by his nose and mouth, and he had hypothermia.

Metkurjock was rushed to hospital by ambulance but died the next day.

Read more: Man sentenced to 4 years for fatal attack at 2012 Calgary house party

An autopsy showed he died from blunt force trauma.

Meanwhile, across town, the events of that night would change the life of another young man forever.

Learn the shocking tragedies and obstacles that led up to this fateful night — and how those events have shaped the boy with the heart of a lion.

If you enjoy Crime Beat, please take a minute to rate it on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts, tell us what you think and share the show with your friends.

Contact:

Twitter: @nancyhixt

Story continues below advertisement

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NancyHixtCrimeBeat/

Email: nancy.hixt@globalnews.ca

We LOVE that you are loving the ‘Crime Beat‘ podcast! If you haven’t subscribed yet — what are you waiting for?

Subscribing’s easy! Here’s how…

  • Open the Apple Podcasts app, search for Crime Beat and select it from the list of results.
  • Once on the Crime Beat page, click the “subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.
  • Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.
  • Open the Spotify app, search for Crime Beat and select it from the list of results.
  • Once on the Crime Beat page, click the “Follow” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.
  • Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.

 

Advertisement
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary crimeRefugeeKenyacuriouscastSudanCrime BeatCrime Beat PodcastNancy Hixt Crime BeatNancy Hixt Crime Beat PodcastChatim MetkurjockKakumaChatim Thor KurjockGatleak Thor Metkurjock

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers