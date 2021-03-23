Crime Beat podcast: The boy with the heart of a lion

Send this page to someone via email

On this episode of the Global News podcast Crime Beat, crime reporter Nancy Hixt shares a story of one young man’s grit and determination despite a massive loss.

On Jan. 25, 2012, police were called to a residential community in downtown Calgary.

They found a man lying outside of a home.

Story continues below advertisement

Gatleak Thor Metkurjock, 20, was breathing but unconscious. His face was swollen, he had blood by his nose and mouth, and he had hypothermia.

Metkurjock was rushed to hospital by ambulance but died the next day.

Read more: Man sentenced to 4 years for fatal attack at 2012 Calgary house party

An autopsy showed he died from blunt force trauma.

Meanwhile, across town, the events of that night would change the life of another young man forever.

Learn the shocking tragedies and obstacles that led up to this fateful night — and how those events have shaped the boy with the heart of a lion.

—

If you enjoy Crime Beat, please take a minute to rate it on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts, tell us what you think and share the show with your friends.

Contact:

Twitter: @nancyhixt

Story continues below advertisement

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NancyHixtCrimeBeat/

Email: nancy.hixt@globalnews.ca

We LOVE that you are loving the ‘Crime Beat‘ podcast! If you haven’t subscribed yet — what are you waiting for?

Subscribing’s easy! Here’s how…

Open the Apple Podcasts app, search for “Crime Beat” and select it from the list of results.

and select it from the list of results. Once on the Crime Beat page, click the “subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.

page, click the “subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free. Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.

Open the Spotify app, search for “Crime Beat” and select it from the list of results.

and select it from the list of results. Once on the Crime Beat page, click the “Follow” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.

page, click the “Follow” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free. Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.

Advertisement