Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

‘Light at the end of the tunnel’: Outdoor dining now permitted across Ontario

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video: 'GTA restaurant owners ‘happy’ with red control COVID-19 level modifications' GTA restaurant owners ‘happy’ with red control COVID-19 level modifications
WATCH ABOVE: Some restaurant owners say they’re happy with the increased indoor dining limits under Ontario's red control level of restrictions while others are concerned it will spread variants of COVID-19. Kamil Karamali has more.

TORONTO — Outdoor dining is now permitted everywhere in Ontario, a change observers say gives restaurateurs a “light at the end of the tunnel.”

James Rilett, vice-president of Central Canada for Restaurants Canada, says the change gets food service operators back in the business of serving people.

Read more: Restaurants in Ontario regions with grey lockdown COVID-19 restrictions to be allowed outdoor dining

Yet he says the impact on restaurants in the Toronto-area, where indoor dining continues to be prohibited, will largely depend on the spring weather.

Trending Stories

Ontario adjusted dining capacity limits at restaurants and bars in several regions last week.

As of Saturday, outdoor dining with physical distancing is allowed in areas in the grey or lockdown zones, including Toronto and Peel.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Registration begins for expanded patio spaces at Toronto restaurants, bars

Food and drink establishments in the province’s second-strictest red category can increase capacity to 50 people indoors, up from the previous limit of 10, while restaurants in orange zones can now have 100 people indoors, twice the previous cap of 50.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaCOVIDOntario CoronavirusOntario COVID-19Ontario restaurantsOntario outdoor dining

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers