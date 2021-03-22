‘Light at the end of the tunnel’: Outdoor dining now permitted across Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Outdoor dining is now permitted everywhere in Ontario, a change observers say gives restaurateurs a “light at the end of the tunnel.”

James Rilett, vice-president of Central Canada for Restaurants Canada, says the change gets food service operators back in the business of serving people.

Yet he says the impact on restaurants in the Toronto-area, where indoor dining continues to be prohibited, will largely depend on the spring weather.

Ontario adjusted dining capacity limits at restaurants and bars in several regions last week.

As of Saturday, outdoor dining with physical distancing is allowed in areas in the grey or lockdown zones, including Toronto and Peel.

Food and drink establishments in the province’s second-strictest red category can increase capacity to 50 people indoors, up from the previous limit of 10, while restaurants in orange zones can now have 100 people indoors, twice the previous cap of 50.