Crime

Man charged in death of Dr. Walter Reynolds to appear in Red Deer court Monday

By Jenna Freeman Global News
Posted March 22, 2021 12:35 pm
Click to play video: 'Man accused in Red Deer doctor’s death will represent himself during trial' Man accused in Red Deer doctor’s death will represent himself during trial
WATCH ABOVE: A date has been set for the first-degree murder trial of a man accused of killing a Red Deer doctor. As Jackie Wilson reports, the man accused of killing Dr. Walter Reynolds has decided to represent himself, saying he doesn’t trust the provincial or federal governments and wants to act as his own lawyer. – Feb 1, 2021

Deng Mabiour will appear in Red Deer court Monday afternoon on a first-degree murder charge in the death of 45-year-old Dr. Walter Reynolds.

Reynolds was killed on Aug. 10, 2020, at the walk-in clinic where he worked after he was attacked with a weapon. Witnesses reported hearing cries for help from an exam room and seeing a man with a machete and a hammer.

Mabiour, 54, was charged with first-degree murder, assault with a weapon and assaulting a police officer.

A four-week jury trial is scheduled for Nov. 22-Dec. 17.

Read more: Man accused of murdering Alberta doctor will represent himself at trial set for November

RCMP said that the two men were known to each other but did not say whether Mabiour was a patient of Dr. Reynolds.

After undergoing a court-ordered psychiatric exam, Mabiour was deemed fit to stand trial.

Mabiour has previously told court that he intends to represent himself on the charges, despite a judge urging him to seek defence counsel.

Click to play video: 'Community gathers to remember slain Red Deer doctor' Community gathers to remember slain Red Deer doctor
Community gathers to remember slain Red Deer doctor – Aug 15, 2020
