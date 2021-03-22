Man charged in death of Dr. Walter Reynolds to appear in Red Deer court Monday

Deng Mabiour will appear in Red Deer court Monday afternoon on a first-degree murder charge in the death of 45-year-old Dr. Walter Reynolds.
Reynolds was killed on Aug. 10, 2020, at the walk-in clinic where he worked after he was attacked with a weapon. Witnesses reported hearing cries for help from an exam room and seeing a man with a machete and a hammer.
Mabiour, 54, was charged with first-degree murder, assault with a weapon and assaulting a police officer.
A four-week jury trial is scheduled for Nov. 22-Dec. 17.
RCMP said that the two men were known to each other but did not say whether Mabiour was a patient of Dr. Reynolds.
After undergoing a court-ordered psychiatric exam, Mabiour was deemed fit to stand trial.
Mabiour has previously told court that he intends to represent himself on the charges, despite a judge urging him to seek defence counsel.
