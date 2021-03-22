Man charged in death of Dr. Walter Reynolds to appear in Red Deer court Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Deng Mabiour will appear in Red Deer court Monday afternoon on a first-degree murder charge in the death of 45-year-old Dr. Walter Reynolds.

Reynolds was killed on Aug. 10, 2020, at the walk-in clinic where he worked after he was attacked with a weapon. Witnesses reported hearing cries for help from an exam room and seeing a man with a machete and a hammer.

Mabiour, 54, was charged with first-degree murder, assault with a weapon and assaulting a police officer.

A four-week jury trial is scheduled for Nov. 22-Dec. 17.

RCMP said that the two men were known to each other but did not say whether Mabiour was a patient of Dr. Reynolds.

After undergoing a court-ordered psychiatric exam, Mabiour was deemed fit to stand trial.

Mabiour has previously told court that he intends to represent himself on the charges, despite a judge urging him to seek defence counsel.

