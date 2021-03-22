Menu

Crime

2 arrested after cannabis, magic mushrooms seized from Peterborough home: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Marijuana and magic mushroom edibles were seized from a home in Peterborough on Friday.
Two people face drug-related charges following a search of a home in Peterborough on Friday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, officers executed a search warrant as part of an investigation at a home in the area of Clonsilla Avenue and Hospital Drive, where they located a “large” quantity of marijuana, marijuana edibles, magic mushroom edibles, along with more than $5,000 in cash.

Robert Pogue, 24, and Autumn O’Halloran, 20, both of Peterborough, were arrested and each charged with possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling, possession of a Schedule III substance (psilocybin) for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Both were released and are scheduled to make court appearances in Peterborough on April 8, police said Monday.

