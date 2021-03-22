New Brunswick college of psychologists ‘blindsided’ over possibility of teachers performing psychoeducational assessments

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick’s college of psychologists is speaking out against portions of Bill 35, An Act Respecting Empowering the School System, that they say would allow some teachers to administer and score psychoeducational assessments.

Psychoeducational assessments refer to testing performed by psychologists to identify learning disabilities and other neurodevelopmental disorders in children. The legislation, introduced on March 17, would allow teachers with a master’s degree approved by the minister, who completes additional training, to administer and score certain tests in order to develop personalized learning plans.

Mandy McLean, executive director of the college, says the legislation misrepresents the complicated and wholistic process that go into assessing children for these types of disorders.

“It just shows a lack of understanding of the process. It says that teachers can administer, they can score, they can interpret the results of the test,” McLean said.

Story continues below advertisement

“That’s just one piece … teachers aren’t trained in the mental health piece.”

McLean said that other mental health issues, like depression or anxiety can impact test results. The college is worried that having teachers create learning plans without the diagnosis of a psychologist could lead to children being labelled with learning disabilities they may not have.

“Psychologists are in school for 8 to 10 years, they don’t just do one year of training and then start doing psychoeducational assessments,” McLean said.

Global News has reached out to the minister of education and is awaiting a response.

2:02 Money for mental health in New Brunswick budget Money for mental health in New Brunswick budget

Psychologists are also concerned about the lack of consultation on the changes. McLean said the college wasn’t notified until the day the legislation was introduced and didn’t meet with the department of education until the day after.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is a major change, not a minor one,” she said. “We were blindsided.”

New Brunswick has been grappling with a shortage of school psychologists, leading to long waitlists for this type of testing. McLean says the legislation is a misguided attempt to attack that issue.

“How would you deal with a patient that needed a cardiac surgeon for a heart surgery and you say no, we don’t have any available, we’re just going to get your family physician to do that,” she said.

“Would that be OK?”

The college has been working with the department of health on a recruitment strategy for some time, which McLean said is yielding good results. But pay and working conditions are still major issues impacting recruitment and retention efforts.

“The issue is, 100 per cent, salary and working conditions,” McLean said.

“School psychologists in New Brunswick can drive from Moncton to Amherst and make $20,000-$30,000 more a year.”

Second reading of the bill could happen Tuesday and McLean said they are hoping to see it fail.

Advertisement