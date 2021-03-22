Menu

Crime

Calgary Police have charged a 28-year-old woman with a racially motivated hate crime

By Jayme Doll Global News
Calgary Police Service logo.
Calgary Police Service logo. File photo Global Calgary

Police have laid charges following a violent attack investigators are calling a “racially motivated hate crime against a young woman.”

According to police two women were walking along the river pathway at Prince’s Island Park on Sunday afternoon when another woman confronted them and began making racial slurs. Police said the women tried to walk away but the suspect pushed one of the women to the ground, tore off her hijab, then punched her in the face and kicked her in the stomach.

Police said two men believed to be with the suspect stopped the attack. The young women called 9-1-1. The second woman was not physically hurt.

Trending Stories

With the help of HAWCS police arrested the suspect a short while later.

28-year-old Bridgette Serverite has been charged with common assault, mischief and causing a disturbance in public.

Police are now looking for a good Samaritan who stayed with the victims and may have witnessed the assault. They are also asking any other witnesses to come forward.

“To the young women who had to experience this, no one should be targeted because of their faith,” police wrote in statement released Sunday night, “We hope you continue to see how strong you are.”

