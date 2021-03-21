Calgary police condemn racism, respond to weekend anti-lockdown protests

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Police Service says it strongly condemns racism and hate, releasing a statement Sunday after more anti-lockdown protests over the weekend.

Police said there was a “verbal and physical confrontation” between two groups away from a protest on an unidentified date.

Officers “disrupted the commotion and spoke with both groups.” Police said no one co-operated to pursue the matter further, so no charges were laid.

Police said they were present at protests on Saturday and Sunday with the goal of maintaining peace.

“During the protests, however, some offensive messages of intolerance and disrespect were seen,” police said. Tweet This

“As with previous demonstrations, we were also there to gather evidence in relation to compliance with health orders to enable us to address any issues at a time that is more conducive to public and officer safety.”

Story continues below advertisement

Finding a balance between freedom of expression, public safety and the impact of the rallies is “extremely challenging,” CPS said.

Read more: Calgary police investigating Confederate flag flying in Union Cemetery

“Like so many of the most important issues of the day, we cannot police ourselves out of this one. We do not have the powers to arrest individuals engaging in actions that are offensive or objectionable,” police said.

“Our enforcement of hate speech and related symbols is limited by the Criminal Code of Canada.” Tweet This

Calgary police were at the Walk for Freedom rally on Saturday, March 21, 2021. Global News

Unless something causes a breach of peace, it is “extremely rare for even the most offensive views to meet the legal threshold for criminal charges,” police explained.

Story continues below advertisement

“In fact, the threshold is so high that charges can only be laid with the prior approval of the attorney general of Canada,” officers said.

CPS said: “There should be no mistaking that the limitations placed on us legally do not mean that morally we condone these acts.”