Crime

Abbotsford homicide victim identified as 61-year-old man

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 21, 2021 3:18 pm
Click to play video: 'Police identify Abbotsford homicide victim' Police identify Abbotsford homicide victim
First responders found Jeevan Singh Sull, 61, when responding to a hang-up 911 call in the 32000 block of Slocan Drive on March 3, according to police.

Homicide investigators have identified a man who was found badly injured in Abbotsford earlier this month, and who later died.

First responders found Jeevan Singh Sull, 61, when responding to a hang-up 911 call in the 32000 block of Slocan Drive on March 3, according to police.

Read more: Homicide unit takes over after Abbotsford man dies weeks after hang-up 911 call

He was taken to hospital with unspecified injuries and died on March 14 according to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

“This is believed to be an isolated incident between parties known to each other,” IHIT Det. Lara Jansen said.

Jansen said there were “other parties present” at the time of the incident, who have since been identified. No one has been arrested so far.

“IHIT does believe that they have identified the parties that were involved, and we’re working just to confirm the details of what actually happened,” Jansen said.

Police are looking to speak with anyone who was in the 32000 block of Slocan Drive between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on March 3, or who has video shot in the area over the same time period.

Anyone with information is asked to call IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT or contact Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

 

 

