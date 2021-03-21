Northern Manitoba communities say COVID-19 is under control

Send this page to someone via email

Leaders of several communities in northern Manitoba are optimistic about the region’s COVID-19 situation, as more good news on the vaccine front came their way earlier in the week.

“Without question, some of the First Nations to the north of us have their hands full,” The Pas Mayor Herb Jaques tells Global News.

“But for (our town), the test positivity rate and the active case counts are extremely low.”

Jacques’ sentiment is echoed by Thompson Mayor Colleen Smook — who believes unlike the southern part of the province, larger, denser communities are faring better than smaller, isolated ones such as the region’s numerous First Nations.

“A couple smaller communities are sometimes hit harder than our bigger centres. It’s a concern, but you look at the north and see our numbers … you also have to see the size of the area.”

“If you (look at) Brandon, Portage la Prairie, Winnipeg — you have three different areas that deal with that single community — but they’re the same distance apart as we are.”

As of Sunday morning, the province had 1,155 active cases of COVID-19. Over half — 677 — of those cases are in the Northern region.

That number is nearly double the current number of COVID-19 cases in Winnipeg, which has 350.

But with just eight cases in his large health district of Flin Flon, Cranberry Portage, Sherridon and Snow Lake, Flin Flon Mayor Cal Huntley believes the virus is being adequately suppressed.

“Our numbers are virtually zero, or single digits. They have been through the whole pandemic.”

Huntley was pleased to see Manitoba’s top doctor, Brent Roussin unveil proposed changes to provincial restrictions earlier this week, hoping they come into effect after spring break.

As the leader of a border community, Huntley is still pushing for changes to the mandatory 14-day isolation rule that’s still in effect in Manitoba.

Thursday’s proposed changes would do away with that requirement, but only for those travelling for business purposes.

Manitoba’s vaccination effort is also set to get a boost from the Canadian military in mid-May when a plan to administer over 100,000 doses in 100 days kicks off.

The Canadian Armed Forces will be visiting 23 remote communities, helping to vaccinate tens of thousands of First Nations adults.

Currently, around 10 per cent of Manitoba’s adult population on First Nations have received both doses of the vaccine.

Chief Leroy Constant of York Factory First Nation described some hesitancy among his constituents when the vaccines first started arriving in his community earlier in the year.

“We have a lot of old school people in our communities that don’t believe in the western way, they believe in the traditional medicines, and we have to respect that.”

But hesitancy or not, Smook believes communities like hers can keep the virus at bay until herd immunity is achieved.

“We’re still as busy as ever. The sun’s shining — it’s a great place.”

