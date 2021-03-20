New Brunswick reports 3 new COVID-19 cases Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reports three new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

According to public health, the cases are located in the Edmundston region and are all close contacts of previously reported cases.

There are 49 active cases in the province.

To date, New Brunswick has confirmed 1,489 cases of the virus, of which 1,409 cases have recovered.

There have been 30 deaths linked to COVID-19 in the province and two individuals are currently in hospital.

New Brunswick has completed 946 tests on Friday, for a total of 244,678 tests since the pandemic began.

As of Saturday, New Brunswickers are able to travel to Nova Scotia without having to self-isolate after crossing the border. However, travelers still must quarantine upon their return to New Brunswick.

The Department of Health said on Friday that the province is planning on opening the Atlantic bubble before April 19. This is conditional on case counts remaining low and containing outbreaks.

“The decision to ease travel restrictions will continue to be closely monitored and may change at any time, based on public health advice,” read the statement.

