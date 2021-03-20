Menu

Health

New Brunswick reports 3 new COVID-19 cases Saturday

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted March 20, 2021 11:59 am
Click to play video: 'Atlantic bubble returning as long as COVID-19 numbers remain low, New Brunswick officials say' Atlantic bubble returning as long as COVID-19 numbers remain low, New Brunswick officials say
WATCH: New Brunswick health officials announced on Thursday that the four Atlantic premiers have agreed to re-open borders and remove COVID-19 quarantine rules for travellers between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador by April 19 as long as COVID-19 numbers remain low.

New Brunswick reports three new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

According to public health, the cases are located in the Edmundston region and are all close contacts of previously reported cases.

There are 49 active cases in the province.

Read more: ‘Good news’: Businesses eagerly await re-inflation of Atlantic travel bubble

To date, New Brunswick has confirmed 1,489 cases of the virus, of which 1,409 cases have recovered.

There have been 30 deaths linked to COVID-19 in the province and two individuals are currently in hospital.

New Brunswick has completed 946 tests on Friday, for a total of 244,678 tests since the pandemic began.

Click to play video: 'Atlantic bubble to return April 19 if COVID-19 remains under control' Atlantic bubble to return April 19 if COVID-19 remains under control
Atlantic bubble to return April 19 if COVID-19 remains under control

As of Saturday, New Brunswickers are able to travel to Nova Scotia without having to self-isolate after crossing the border. However, travelers still must quarantine upon their return to New Brunswick.

The Department of Health said on Friday that the province is planning on opening the Atlantic bubble before April 19. This is conditional on case counts remaining low and containing outbreaks.

“The decision to ease travel restrictions will continue to be closely monitored and may change at any time, based on public health advice,” read the statement.

