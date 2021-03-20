Ontario reports more than 1,800 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 1,829 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the largest single-day increase since early February, bringing the provincial total to 327,083.

Saturday’s case count is higher than Friday’s which saw 1,745 new infections. On Thursday, 1,553 cases were recorded and 1,508 on Wednesday.

It is also the highest daily increase in cases since Feb. 1 when 1,969 new cases were reported.

According to Saturday’s provincial report, 593 cases were recorded in Toronto, 287 in Peel Region, 157 in York Region, 124 in Hamilton, 101 in Ottawa and 77 in Durham.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 70 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 7,223 as 11 more deaths were recorded.

Officials have listed breakdown data for the new VOCs (variants of concern) which consist of the B.1.1.7 (first detected in the United Kingdom), B.1.351 (first detected in South Africa), and P.1 (first detected in Brazil) mutations.

The B.1.1.7 VOC is currently the dominating known strain at 1,230 variant cases, which is up by 55 since yesterday, 47 B.1.351 variant cases which one case was removed, and 35 P.1 variant cases which is unchanged, that have been detected so far in the province.

The cumulative case count for a mutation that was detected but the lineage was not determined was 11,902, an increase of 907, the government indicated.

Meanwhile, 306,050 Ontarians were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is about 94 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 1,261 from the previous day.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 13,810 — up from the previous day when it was at 13,253, and is up from March 13 when it was at 11,818. At the peak of the coronavirus surge in January, active cases hit above 30,000.

The government said 52,083 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. There is currently a backlog of 28,020 tests awaiting results. A total of 12,033,515 tests have been completed since the start of the pandemic.

Test positivity — the percentage of tests that come back positive — for Saturday was 3.6 per cent, up from Friday at 3.3 per cent, and up from last week at 2.9 per cent.

Ontario is reporting 1,829 cases of #COVID19 and nearly 52,100 tests completed. Locally, there are 593 new cases in Toronto, 287 in Peel 157 in York Region, 124 in Hamilton and 101 in Ottawa. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) March 20, 2021

Ontario reported 765 people hospitalized with COVID-19 (up by six from the previous day) with 302 patients in intensive care units (down by seven) and 189 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (up by 13).

As of 8 p.m. on Friday, the provincial government reported administering 1,480,882 COVID-19 vaccine doses, representing an increase of 60,283 in the last day. There are 297,134 people fully vaccinated with two doses.

Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Oxford-AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson are the vaccines currently approved in Canada. The first three require two shots administered several weeks apart while the fourth requires only one.

— More to come.

