Red River Ex optimistic for 2021 festival

An annual Manitoba summer staple is hoping it can kick off the summer in style this year.

Garth Rogerson, CEO of the Red River Exhibition Association, says they are not only planning on holding the festival this summer, but he thinks they can start it on time.

“We’ve started the application process to get the carnival into the country,” Rogerson said.

“Yes, of course it has to be different, all the safety measures have to be put in, but I’m going to push until somebody tells me I can’t. It may have to get delayed into the summer, but we’re certainly going to push hard to try and get this open in June.”

Right now, the Ex is scheduled for June 18-27.

Rogerson says things will look different, but he thinks it could work.

“We have to put together a very extensive plan, on how we can not only socially distance within the park, but also segregate different sections in the park so we can control these areas.”

What we’re planning to do is fence off the interiors so we can segregate separate areas and control access to those areas so we can spread the audience out and make it a fun socially-distanced safe experience.”

Rogerson says he’s also talked with provincial representatives who say they are working on guidelines for events to run safely.

But he can’t ignore the elephant in the room just yet.

“Of course, COVID has to continue on the downward trend, and we have to get people vaccinated, but if those things happen, anything’s possible.”