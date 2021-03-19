London police looking for stolen truck carrying angel-shaped urns with ashes inside

Send this page to someone via email

London police are asking for the public’s help to locate a stolen pickup truck carrying the ashes of the owner’s parents.

Police say the owner was unaware the truck was stolen until Friday but that it was likely taken from a parking lot on Picton Street between March 8 and March 11.

The black 2018 Nissan Titan pickup truck, plated AZ81293, was involved in a hit and run on March 11.

Police say a follow-up investigation into the original collision determined that the vehicle was stolen.

The pickup truck described as having black rims, a tonneau cover, and black bug deflector.

Two matching white “angel-shaped” urns containing the ashes of the owner’s parents were left in the vehicle because the owner was in the process of moving to London, and had yet to move the property from the truck.

While there is no suspect information in relation to this theft, LPS officers are appealing to the public for any information.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously.

