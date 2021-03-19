Menu

Crime

Father, son accused of killing Metis hunters in Alberta denied bail

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 19, 2021 2:04 pm
Jake Sansom, left, and his uncle Morris (Maurice) Cardinal are shown in a handout photo from the Facebook page "Justice for Jake and Morris." Both were shot and killed back in March while hunting moose together. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Facebook-Justice for Jake and Morris MANDATORY CREDIT.
Jake Sansom, left, and his uncle Morris (Maurice) Cardinal are shown in a handout photo from the Facebook page "Justice for Jake and Morris." Both were shot and killed back in March while hunting moose together. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Facebook-Justice for Jake and Morris MANDATORY CREDIT. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Facebook-Justice for Jake and Morris

A man and his son accused of killing two Metis hunters in Alberta have been denied bail a second time.

Roger Bilodeau, who is 57, and Anthony Bilodeau, who is 32, are both charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

Read more: Father, son accused of killing Métis hunters ask Alberta court again for bail

Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Robert Graesser says the Bilodeaus must remain in custody to ensure public confidence in the justice system.

The accused were originally denied bail last summer and had applied for a bail review.

Family and friends of 39-year-old Jake Sansom and his uncle Maurice Cardinal, who was 57, have said the men were out hunting when they were shot last March on a rural road near Glendon, about 215 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

RCMP have said the shooting happened after a verbal confrontation turned into a fight between the occupants of two vehicles.

Read more: Rally held in Glendon, Alta. to honour slain Metis hunters

A trial is to begin in St. Paul, Alta., on May 25.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Second Degree Murder

