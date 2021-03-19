Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man running unlicensed Edmonton day home facing more child porn charges

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted March 19, 2021 1:38 pm
Nicholas “Nick” Baglole-Gaudet, 26.
Nicholas “Nick” Baglole-Gaudet, 26. Courtesy: Edmonton police

A 26-year-old man who was charged back in November with several child pornography related offences has been charged with more.

Edmonton police say he was the operator of an unlicensed day home in southeast Edmonton.

Detectives starting investigating Nicholas Baglole-Gaudet in September 2020 and executed search warrants at his home on Sept. 9.

In November, Baglole-Gaudet was charged with one count of possession of child pornography and one count of accessing child pornography.

Trending Stories

Read more: Edmonton man who ran unlicensed daycare facing child pornography charges

He’s since been charged with more, including four counts of producing child pornography, voyeurism and one count of breaching conditions for using a cell phone.

EPS investigators believe there may be additional victims and are released a photo of the accused.

Story continues below advertisement

Parents whose children may have attended this southeast Edmonton unlicensed day home are encouraged to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
edmonton police serviceEdmonton crimeChild PornographyChild CareVoyeurismsoutheast Edmontonday home operator chargedEdmonton day homeaccessing child pornproducing child pornunlicensed day home

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers