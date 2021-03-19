Man running unlicensed Edmonton day home facing more child porn charges

Send this page to someone via email

A 26-year-old man who was charged back in November with several child pornography related offences has been charged with more.

Edmonton police say he was the operator of an unlicensed day home in southeast Edmonton.

Detectives starting investigating Nicholas Baglole-Gaudet in September 2020 and executed search warrants at his home on Sept. 9.

In November, Baglole-Gaudet was charged with one count of possession of child pornography and one count of accessing child pornography.

He’s since been charged with more, including four counts of producing child pornography, voyeurism and one count of breaching conditions for using a cell phone.

EPS investigators believe there may be additional victims and are released a photo of the accused.

Parents whose children may have attended this southeast Edmonton unlicensed day home are encouraged to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.